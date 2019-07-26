Federal lawsuit: Racism, discrimination ignored in Solanco School District

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal lawsuit claims racist and discriminatory behaviors were ignored in the Solanco School District.

In the 16-page lawsuit filed in June, two former students allege teachers and staff violated the Civil Rights Acts by allowing the use of discriminatory and racist language on and off school property.

The suit names as plaintiffs one female student, an unnamed minor, and their mother, Ebonie Bair. The civil complaint specifically names Solanco head football coach Anthony Cox as a defendant.

The suit says Cox called Bair’s son a racial slur multiple times. The suit also claims Cox failed to do anything when a player on the football team is said to have posted a picture to social media of a black player carrying a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The suit says the student who posted the picture was charged with a hate crime. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office could not comment on the case.

The suit says Bair’s daughter, a 2018 graduate, experienced racist conduct by an unnamed teacher. The family alleges that when Bair’s daughter took concerns about the display of Confederate flags in school and at football games to superintendent Brian Bliss, he did nothing.

Solanco responded to ABC27 News by saying they are reviewing the suit, but in a statement, they said “they have implemented numerous programs that encourage an inclusive learning environment.”

Solanco also said “their goal is to reinforce a school culture where racism and discrimination is not tolerated.”

ABC27 News reached out to the attorney representing the family, Brian Mildenberg, but he did not respond.