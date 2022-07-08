(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ANNA Shelter has announced that charges have been filed for the recent killings of multiple dogs.

Nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty have been filed against the suspect. At this time, the suspect has not been named.

The case shocked the Springboro community when seven German shepherds were reportedly found shot dead, and two were “left to die” on June 28. All nine dogs had been shot in the head.

“We are extremely proud of Officer (Eric) Duckett for working this case nonstop until he was able to solve it. And of the rest of our staff for their countless hours dedicated to caring for the two survivors of this massacre,” the ANNA Shelter wrote on its Facebook page.

The two surviving German shepherds, Hunter and Trooper, are with animal fostering homes.

“We are confident justice will be served for these victims…” the shelter wrote.