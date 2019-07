CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County will host their annual ‘Fill the Bus’ back to school drive Friday and Saturday.

It will be held in the Walmart parking lot on Nobile Blvd. from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Organizers will be collecting backpacks and school supplies.

The goal is to help 1,000 students.