Final days and meal deals of Harrisburg Restaurant Week

Monday, September 16th, marks the start of the 2nd and final week of Harrisburg Restaurant Week. It’s the 12th year of the event put on by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. More than 20 restaurants are participating.

Many chefs use this time to showcase new dishes and experiment in the kitchen. For details about participating restaurants, meal deals and menus click here.

Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2019 dates include Sept. 9-13 and Sept. 16-20. Two restaurants that participated in the 1st week that will not be participating in week 2 include Bricco and Char’s Tracy Mansion.

According to the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District, participating restaurants for the 2nd week, Sept. 16-20, include:

Bollywood Bar and Grille

Café 1500

Café Fresco

Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar

Cork & Fork

​Dodge City Steakhouse

​Grilled Cheese Plus

Home 231

Hops, Vines and Spirits Tasting Room

Mangia Qui

McGrath’s Pub

Pastorante

Pita Pit

Rubicon

​Sammy’s Authentic Italian Restaurant

Stock’s on Second

The Sturges Speakeasy

Taste Agave Tequila & Taco Bar

​Twenty Three

​The Vegetable Hunter

Zembie’s Sports Tavern

For more details about Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2019 click here.