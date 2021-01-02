Final episodes of Jeopardy with Alex Trebek to air two months after his death

(WHTM) — The last Jeopardy episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week.

Producers say the first episode will start with Trebek’s powerful message about the season of giving.

Friday’s episode will end with a tribute to the longtime host who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

Trebek worked on the show from 1984 to 10 days before his death.

Jeopardy resumed production in late November with a series of interim guests.

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the hit game show with 74 wins, will be the first interim host, according to the show.