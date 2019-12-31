Final Pennsylvania county OKs new paper-trail voting system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A decision this week by Dauphin County to buy new a paper-trail voting system means all 67 Pennsylvania counties have taken action under a state law that helps fund the upgrades.

The Wolf administration said Tuesday the vote is a milestone toward ensuring the integrity of future elections in the state.

A state law is providing $90 million toward purchase of new machines, but counties had to act by the end of 2019 to qualify for the money and avoid potential litigation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)