Final push for Pennsylvania: both presidential candidates hosting events across the state Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The final push for Pennsylvania is on. Both President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden are spending the day before Election Day focused on the Keystone State.

Both campaigns have appearances scheduled throughout the battleground state Monday.

Biden is meeting with union leaders in Beaver County and then has two drive-in events in Pittsburgh.

Jill Biden will also be campaigning in the western side of the state, while Kamala Harris is heading to Luzerne County, the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia.

Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff will be at a Veterans for Biden event in Ephrata at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Latrobe Monday morning, and then Erie in the afternoon.

The President will visit Scranton, where Biden is from, at 2 p.m.

He will also be flying to events in other battleground states, including Florida and Arizona.

Sunday, Biden was in Philadelphia.

Also Sunday, Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the President’s daughter Ivan’s Trump spoke to hundreds of people in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

“If you want a future of jobs, safety, opportunity and freedom, there is one choice in this election and that choice is Donald J. Trump,” Ivanka Trump said at the event.

Both President Trump and Biden addressed the pandemic during their weekend events.

“It’s a choice between a deadly Biden lockdown,” said President Trump. “He wants to lock down. We’re never locking down.”

“Imagine where we’d be if this President just wore a mask, instead of mocked it from the beginning,” said Biden.

The President was the first Republican presidential candidate to win PA since George H. W. Bush in 1988. President Trump did so by less than a percentage point.

Most polls do have Biden leading Pennsylvania at this point, but the Trump campaign continues to point out that polls did not predict his victory in the last election.

More than 93 million people across the country, and more than 2.3 million people in Pennsylvania, have already voted.