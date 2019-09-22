Fire departments join to battle fire in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday at 11:36 p.m., the Hershey Fire Department arrived to the 1200 block of Roush Road for a reported structure fire.

No injuries were reported. Units battled the fire for four hours. Hershey Captain-48 was the first arriving unit, reporting heavy fire conditions showing from the roof of the attached garage.

Image courtesy of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company

Alongside the Hershey department, mutual-aid came from Hummelstown 46, Union Deposit 47, North Londonderry 54 and Swatara 91 for RIT.

There was extension of the fire into the second floor of the home while crews managed to contain the fire to the garage area.

Four adults and the family’s four dogs were evacuated; the Red Cross was on the scene to offer housing assistance to the residents.

Image courtesy of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company

The cause of the fire is under investigation.