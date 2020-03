HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters in Harrisburg said more than a dozen people were displaced after a fire spread to several homes.

Crews were called to Thompson Street in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg Sunday around 2 p.m.

The fire severely damaged four homes, according to firefighters. Two other homes were also damaged.

The Red Cross said it is helping five families– 11 adults and 7 children.

No one was severely hurt.