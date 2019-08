Firefighters battled a fire in Steelton early Sunday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened on the first block of North Front Street around 12:30 a.m. The fire was in a three-story building, with vacant apartments on top.

Firefighters cleared the scene just before 3 a.m.

We’re told no one was hurt, and the cause is under investigation. No word on the extent of the damage.