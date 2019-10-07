Fire Prevention Week, simple steps to stay safe

It’s Fire Prevention Week. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) this year’s theme is “Not every hero wears a cape…plan and practice your escape!” The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire is working to educate everyone in the Midstate about simple plans and quick action that can save lives.

Fire Prevention week is October 6-12, 2019. Some tips from the NFPA include:

Make a Home Escape Plan. Draw a map of your home showing all doors & windows. Discuss the plan so everyone in your home knows it.

Know at least 2 ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors & windows leading outside open easily.

Have an established meeting place outside the home (like a tree, light pole or mailbox).

Practice your home fire drill and night and during the day with everyone in your home, twice a year.

Practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own.

Close doors behind you as you leave.

For more safety information go to the NFPA Fire Prevention Week homepage by clicking here. On their page you can find more information including but not limited to fire safety that has to do with:

Escape planning

Home fire sprinklers

Smoke alarms

Safety for people with disabilities

Smoke alarms for people who are deaf or hard of hearing

Heating safety

College campus fire safety

Hotel and motel safety

Apartment building fire safety

Cooking fire safety

There is also information about how you can get involved in the local community. For information about how to get a free smoke detector, request a fire safety and education class for a group or for information about how to become a volunteer/firefighter click the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, click here.