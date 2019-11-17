Fire rips through Harrisburg row homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was hurt while responding to a row home fire.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the firefighter was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after falling from the roof of one of the homes.

The fire started at home on Briggs Street between 20th and Poplar Streets around 10 p.m. Saturday.

It spread to four other neighboring homes.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire that has spread to multiple homes on Briggs Street in Harrisburg. You can see the smoke from blocks away @abc27News pic.twitter.com/pZc16ViwZd — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) November 17, 2019

Enterline said they originally thought one person was trapped inside of the home but later found out that the person was not home at the time.

There no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.