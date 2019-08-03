Firefighter seriously injured after being thrown from fire truck

A firefighter has serious injuries after being thrown from a truck, responding to a motor vehicle crash.

According to the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Adams County, Friday night around 9:15 p.m. firefighters were responding to the crash on the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike, when one of the firefighters was thrown from the truck for unknown reasons. The crew immediately began treating the victim, while another crew responded to the original call.

The firefighter had severe injuries and was flown to the hospital for treatment.