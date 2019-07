(CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in York County.

Crews were called to a home on Green Springs Road, near the intersection of Cloverleaf and E. Butter Roads just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell abc27 no one was hurt. It is believed no one was inside at the time the fire broke out.

There is no word on a cause.