First coronavirus death confirmed in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –Governor Wolf’s Administration has confirmed Pennsylvania’s first coronavirus related death. The subject is an adult from Northampton County.

The individual was being treated at a hospital when he passed away. We will update this story as we get more information.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is at 133 as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The outbreak has reached a level where keeping tally of cases will be increasingly strenuous as numbers multiply.

“As this outbreak continues and testing increases, we are less able to specifically track all of these exposures,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Though there are no current cases of sustained community spread, Levine said she anticipates it to happen in the future. If that were to occur, the emphasis on social distancing becomes much more important in slowing the spread.

The state Health Department has stopped keeping track of presumptive positives throughout Pennsylvania.