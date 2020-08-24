First day of school for Central Dauphin School District

West Hanover Township, Pa. (WHTM) — School for the more than 12,000 students in Central Dauphin School District begins Monday.

Initially, Central Dauphin planned to go back to school full-time in person but the school board recently voted for a different plan that would allow the student body to be split into two groups that will take turns doing two days of in-person learning and three days of learning at home.

There’s also the option of full-time online school for anyone that does not feel comfortable sending their children to school at this time.

The superintendent has said that while this is the plan for now if things were to improve and allow for full-time in-person schooling, that would be a priority for the district.

Some of the changes students can expect to see include mask wearing, signs directing traffic throughout the building, and cleaning supplies in every classroom.

The superintedentent emailed parents debunking several rumors going around the district. Here is what he had to say:

Dear CDSD Parents & Guardians:

The Central Dauphin School Board has made the decision to reopen schools on Monday, August 24, 2020. Families may elect to send their students to school under the hybrid model or have their students learn online. Before reopening, the Board and the Administration have tried to consider each and every knowable possibility or issue. We have been transparent with staff and with families as we work hard to make the reopening of schools a reality for families.

As with anything involving 12,000 students and families, there have been some misconceptions. Here are some answers to issues we have heard about:

First, there is no lack of cleaning supplies. Each and every classroom has been provided with spray cleaner and paper towels for use by teachers and students. The custodial staff has been instructed to refill the spray bottles and provide additional paper towels throughout the day.

Second, teachers are able to place directional markers in their classroom but just not on the floors. Some teachers have placed adhesive tape on the floors. That tape eats through the wax on the floor as well as the terrazzo flooring underneath costing the District money to replace floors before their normally scheduled replacement. Teachers are free to erect signs showing appropriate direction, place tape on desks or make other arrangements to indicate classroom flow so long as their principal approves.

Third, teachers need to seek permission before erecting barriers in classrooms. Some teachers have erected barriers in their classrooms including placing full length shower curtains around their desks and erecting plexiglass shields. Not all of those barriers have been reviewed and approved by principals and may or may not be safe for students or permit teachers to teach. Some of these barriers may be frightening to students. Ultimately, some of these barriers may be appropriate, some may not. But the unilateral reconfiguring of classrooms is something that must be done collaboratively.

Fourth, the District is providing PPE. The District has been clear that it cannot provide PPE in the form of masks for every teacher, every day and this has been conveyed to the Union for months. The District is providing PPE in the form of KN95 masks to nurses and teachers in Special Education because they are closer to students every day. If and when issues arise with PPE, they will be addressed.

Fifth, the District does have a plan for handling heat in non-airconditioned buildings. This is not a new problem. Any time that temperatures are elevated, the District monitors all non-air conditioned buildings both overnight and during the day. When necessary, students will be rotated (within their small cohorts) into air conditioned areas as we have done in the past. With fewer students in the building, we can do that more efficiently and for longer sustained periods of time. Because an early dismissal can cause students to be placed on buses to return home as early as 11 am, the disruption of an early dismissal to families and children is also a significant factor in our decision making. There is no set temperature at which the District implements an early dismissal but, if required to make that decision, the District will make decisions as early as possible including, when appropriate, announcements the evening before. At present, there is no early dismissal contemplated for August 24th

Sixth, the Board has made the decision not to delay the opening of school. The Board has made the decision to restart school and the entire staff is working as hard as it can to make the implementation of the Board’s decision as smooth as possible. For those people who are uncomfortable with the District’s efforts to restart, they may choose to have their children attend virtually.

Until everyone gets into a routine, the start of school is always confusing in a normal year. This is not a normal year, but a majority of our families want to have school start and our staff want to see the kids. We ask our families to be patient and know that we will work through the issues as they arise.

Take care,

Norm

Norman J. Miller, Ed.D.

Superintendent



