Erie has its first confirmed case of Monkeypox.

According to Dr. Stacy Lane, the founder of the Central Outreach Wellness Center, the patient is a man in his mid-30’s who recently traveled out-of-state for a gay pride event.

Dr. Lane said the patient is not hospitalized and the clinic is waiting for the state to approve a 14-day course of the antiviral drug TPOXX (tecovirimat) for this particular patient.

Once approval is given, the medication will be released from the national stockpile.