‘First of its kind’ housing looks to assist the disabled in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Affordable housing for the disabled is coming to Lebanon County in the spring, possibly considered apartments of the future.

“They really are the first of their kind,” Beers and Hoffman architect Bob Hoffman said.

Community Homes of Lebanon Valley has six buildings across the county which holds 285 affordable housing units, 16 of those are handicap-accessible.

“We have limited units and the demand is just so great that we believe we could fill 20 units instantaneously if we had them available,” Community Homes chairman Glenn Wenger said.

This is why the nonprofit decided to build concept units that can be converted from handicap-accessible and back.

“The bathrooms have roll-in showers, the washers and dryers are front-ended. The kitchen has all accessible facilities,” Hoffman said.

The cottage-style apartments have an open floor plan, accessible by car, as opposed to traditional mid and high-rise buildings.

“They’re designed to be for people of lesser means to provide them safe, secure and really nice housing,” Wenger said.

The first two units are one-bedroom and will be available in the spring.

“There are federal guidelines that go along with what can be changed,” Wenger said.

The company plans to build 23 similar one and two-bedroom units in North Lebanon Township, available 2021. Community Homes is asking for donors to help contribute to the 23-unit project on Canal Street.