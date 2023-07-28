(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that True Fitness has recalled its Showrunner II Consoles that were sold with fitness equipment.

The recall was issued because of an exposed area of the product’s wireless charging board that can come in contact with other internal wiring, creating a fire hazard.

Recalled Showrunner II Console on True Fitness Treadmill, Model TC900

Recalled Showrunner II Console on True Fitness Stationary Bike, Model UC900

Recalled Showrunner II Console on True Fitness Elliptical, Model XS1000

Recalled Showrunner II Console on True Fitness Climber, Model VC900

The recall includes Showrunner II Consoles with wireless phone chargers. The consoles are 16-inch Integrated Personal Viewing System (“PVS”) LCD Consoles that are used with True Fitness fitness equipment, including treadmills, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, ellipticals, and step mills, created for commercial facilities.

The model numbers for the equipment include True Fitness Treadmill, Model TC900, True Fitness Stationary Bike, Model UC900, True Fitness Climber, Model VC900, and True Fitness Elliptical, Model XS1000.

Product numbers C4P, C4PAE, C4PBE, C4PES, C4PVC, C4PM, C4PMAE, C4PMBE, C4PMES or C4PMVC can be seen printed on a label on the rear console cover at the connection of console (console mast) and cardio product base.

To view the product number, consoles will need to be removed from the base.

The commission says commercial facilities that have these recalled consoles should immediately turn off and unplug the equipment with the console and contact True Fitness to receive a free replacement console.

So far, True Fitness has received one report of a fire and no reported injuries, according to the commission.

The recalled consoles were sold at specialty fitness stores, distributors and through direct sales to commercial clubs and gyms nationwide from September 2021 through September 2022. They were priced between about $5,500 to $14,900.

True Fitness at 800-538-2740 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.truefitness.com/recall or www.truefitness.com and click on “recall information” for more information.