Five Midstate counties move to green phase of reopening

(LEMOYNE, Pa. WHTM) — The first counties in the Midstate moved to the green phase of reopening Friday. Those include Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin and York.

Restaurants in counties that are green can now open at 50% capacity. So can gyms, hair salons, spas, malls and entertainment venues.

Telework is still encouraged, but businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75%.

You’re still required to wear a mask whenever you enter a business.

Large gatherings of more than 250 people are prohibited, and individual prisons and hospitals are determining whether they accept visitors.

The state says it will continue to closely monitor green counties for increased risks, but as of now, 46 counties are now in the green phase and 21 are in yellow.

The Governor is expected to announce more counties moving to the green phase at some point Friday.