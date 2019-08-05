Florida man arrested for threat to shoot up Walmart

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WHTM) – Authorities say a man is facing charges after he threatened to shoot up a Walmart in Florida.

WFTS-TV reports the Walmart in Gibsonton was evacuated Sunday, a day after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told the television stations that a store employee received a call from a man, warning that he was going to open fire on the store in five minutes.

The sheriff’s office investigated and found the threat was not credible.

They arrested 31-year-old Wayne Padgett. He is charged with making a false report of using a firearm in a violent manner.

