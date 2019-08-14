Foamy substance found in Codorus Creek

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – City of York Public Works reports that a foamy substance was found in Codorus Creek.

A foamy substance was identified at the City of York Wastewater Treatment Plant, Tuesday.

The Pretreatment Permit and Compliance Manager was able to identify the source of the foamy substance and found that it did not originate from the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been notified.

Due to the nature of the investigation, there is no further information at this time.