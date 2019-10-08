Football camp for kids with special needs made possible because of 8th grade girl

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A special football camp kicked off Monday at Dickinson College, organized by the volunteer group Helping Another Hand.

“We’re hosting the camp for students with special needs in the Carlisle School District,” said Scott Knapp, Offensive Coordinator, Dickinson College.

Ellie Smarr decided that this camp was something that she wanted to begin, and because of her, it has become something grander than she could have imagined.

“We’re very, very proud of her. She at 11 years old decided this was something she wanted to do for a school project, and after the first camp, it just took off,” said Tori Smarr.

Ellie’s brother Nick has Down syndrome, and one of the reasons she started her camp. She doesn’t like to treat him different, however. “Half the time I don’t treat him like he has it. I mean, we tackle each other. We just kind of act like anyone else would,” she said.

Ellie began Helping Another Hand two years ago when she was in 6th grade.

“She gets together with different teams at Dickinson College and sees if they can host a camp for her, and she supplies anything they need with the funds that she’s received,” said Tori.

“I’m glad to be here,” said Atayia Jones, a 12th grader who took part in the camp. “And have someone to talk to and show us what football skills we know, need to know.”

The smiles on all the faces are what make it all worthwhile to Ellie. She raises money for the camps through friends and relatives and has even greater plans moving forward, hoping to make Helping Another Hand an official charitable organization.