Ford to test workers with symptoms in four areas

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Ford says it will provide coronavirus testing for workers who show symptoms of COVID-19.

The automaker announced the plan ahead of the reopening of some factories Monday.

Ford says it will provide the tests to symptomatic workers in Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois.

It says results should be available within 24 hours.

If someone tests positive, Ford plans to ask those who interacted with that person to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The carmaker also says it will check temperatures and make employees wear masks.

It’s inviting back about 12,000 employees to resume production in North America.