Former Canton officer sentenced in child sex abuse case

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Joshua Gleco, a former Canton police officer, was sentenced to 16 months to 48 months in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Gleco entered a plea of guilty in July 2019 to two offenses of Intercepting Communications, felonies of the third degree, one count of Obscene Materials, felony of the third degree and one count of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Gleco faced a total of 16 felony charges and eight misdemeanors for intercept communications, seven felony charges for child pornography, and one misdemeanor for the corruption of a minor.

State Police said Gleco met the victim while on duty as a Canton Borough Police Officer, and Gleco then began an alleged inappropriate relationship with the victim on May 1, 2017.

Gleco’s smartphone was taken for a forensic examination, and State Police said they found images deemed to be child pornography, dozens of illegally recorded phone calls with local businesses, agencies, and people.

They also found sexually explicit recorded conversations with the alleged victim, along with photos of the two in inappropriate interactions.

Gleco had been suspended without pay after his arrest, according to the Canton Police Chief.