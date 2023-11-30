CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — He’s not the first person to say Israel and the broader West need to worry now about what would come after Hamas if it falls, but he’s speaking from more experience than most.

After all, David Petraeus led the successful toppling of a regime, the 2003-04 Iraq War “surge,” that was nonetheless followed by chaos.

The U.S. “invaded Iraq, took down the regime and our post-conflict planning was not sufficient,” said Petraeus, the former CIA director under President Barack Obama and two-star general who commanded the “surge” under President George W. Bush, speaking Thursday before he and his wife Holly Petraeus received an award at Dickinson College, Holly Petraeus’s alma mater. “And a couple of years after our combat forces left and the Iraqis took their eyes off the Islamic State, you had the world’s first-ever Islamist extremist caliphate.”

“Hamas does need to be destroyed,” Petraeus said. “It’s an extremist army that is irreconcilable… But we clearly have to ask, ‘Then what?'”

“So I’m looking forward to hearing more about the day after,” Petraeus continued. “How will the Palestineans in Gaza be provided for? Who will oversee the restoration of basic services, reconstruction, and also ensure that Hamas cannot reconstitute?”

Petraeus recently co-authored a new book about the evolution of warfare.

During the wide-ranging interview, Petraeus also spoke about:

The war between Russia and Ukraine: “It is enormously in our national interest and that of our NATO and other Western partners to continue to support Ukraine as robustly as we can. we cannot allow a fellow democracy, however imperfect, to be invaded in a brutal, unprovoked manner in this way and not come to the aid of that democracy…. We need to help Ukraine convince [Russia’s president Vladimir] Putin that Russia will not be able to out-suffer the Ukrainians, the Europeans, and the Americans.”

China’s threats against Taiwan: “President Biden has on four different occasions said that we would assist Taiwan if there were to be some kind of action against it. that’s important because it establishes the perception of our will.”

America’s broader strained relationship with China: “Unlike the Cold War, where we had virtually no economic exchange with the Soviet Union, China is our number three trading partner right after Mexico and Canada,” and America is China’s top trading partner, Petraeus said — hence economic leverage America didn’t have with the U.S.S.R. And China’s economic growth has slowed. Still, China “is still far and away the number two economy in the world. And it is the other superpower in the world.”

Military recruitment challenges: Petraeus said record-low unemployment (and thus plentiful non-military opportunities), America’s obesity crisis (and thus fewer people physically fit to serve) and a lack of willingness to serve among service-age Americans have all hurt recruitment. He said military leaders are addressing the second two issues.

“And I think they will make inroads on this. And I suspect, frankly, the gradual increase in unemployment will help the military as well,” Petraeus said.

Whether a centrist former military leader could make a good U.S. president: No, not him, Petraeus said, reiterating a longstanding stance; he’s so apolitical he doesn’t vote. Someone else of that ilk “might be the right person, but I don’t think they could get the nomination” because party primaries “pull you further to the right and further to the left,” Petraeus said. Party primaries, the gerrymandering of congressional districts, social media echo chambers and partisan cable news channels have all accelerated the polarization of America, he said.

“And you need a party apparatus,” Petraeus continued. “So to think someone can come from the military and build all of that is a little bit of a stretch. And that’s really one of the many reasons why we haven’t had any new, really serious candidates for the military for the position of president, at the very least” in the way — for example — Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was able to become President Dwight D. Eisenhower.