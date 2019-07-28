Former Harrisburg High School basketball player encourages others to succeed off the court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Harrisburg High School basketball player and current professional basketball player has formed a company to help give back to the community that supported him.

Bryan Majors is the founder of Major Prep LLC. He started the effort in February 2012.

Majors said the journey began on the best and worst day of his life.

“My father died and it forced me to become a man, and use all of the tools that he taught me to be successful.”

Majors, who graduated from Susquehanna University and earned a Masters Degree from Penn State, said that Major Prep is an effort that covers a lot of ground on and off the court.

Players age eight and older, can participate in intense athletic training to maximize their potential while playing basketball. He also created an after school program called Major Prep Cycle Breakers. It is designed to encourage kids to break the cycle of falling victim to stereotypes and negativity that may discourage young people from putting forth their best effort.

Majors plays for the Washington Generals, the long-time opponent of the Harlem Globetrotters.

The opportunity has allowed him to travel the world. He said that he comes home during a break in his schedule to not only give back to young people, but to provide hope for adults.

Majors coordinates networking events so people can meet and develop their own contacts.

“My goal is to reach and encourage people on a daily basis,” said Majors. “If I reach one person each day, then I did my job.”

Majors is also an author. He said he will do a lot of traveling with book tours and his commitment with the Washington Generals beginning in the Fall.