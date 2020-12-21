Former Pittsburgh LB Kevin Greene dead at 58

Pro Football Hall of Fame outside linebacker Kevin Greene stands on the sidelines during warmups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has died at 58, according to the NFL.

Greene was inducted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He played on multiple teams in his 15 seasons at the NFL, including Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Rams, the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Greene also made coaching stops as a linebacker coach for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. He had 160 total sacks in his career, which is currently the third-highest in the league.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.” David Baker, Hall of Fame President and CEO

Greene played for the Steelers from 1993-1995. His cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

