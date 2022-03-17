(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month.

Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III.

According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Wilkerson played for Kent State from 1985 to 1989 and was the leading rusher in the team’s history.

He played one year in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989, appearing in one regular season game and two playoff games with no stats recorded.

Wilkerson then spent a brief time with the Detriot Lions before joining the New York/ New Jersey Knights of the World League of American Football, then after them the Cleveland Thunderbolts of the Arena Football League.

The Associated Press contributed to this report