(WHTM)– Former President Donald Trump continues to face legal challenges across the country, but at California’s GOP convention this weekend his popularity among the party faithful continues to soar.

Even though Trump ducked the debate, he took center stage in California.

“He’s the most wonderful man and he cares for everybody,” one attendee said.

“He drove all night to get us here at 3 a.m.,” another attendee said.

Long drives, long lines and a thousand bucks a ticket didn’t stop the fired-up faithful.

“I love President Trump because President Trump is protecting the United States’ interests,” Jane Tan said. “He’s America First President.”

The Donald did not disappoint.

“Take back this state from the radical left,” Trump said. “Lunatics.”

For this crowd, not debating is not a problem.

“I don’t think you have to,” Sylvia Marchiglynn said. “He’s 50 points ahead. I think we have to find a vice president.”

I found Trump’s last vice president.

“Well, I’m pro-life,” Mike Pence said. “I Don’t apologize for it.”

Pence has plans and a platform.

“As President of the United States, I’ll secure the southern border of the United States,” Pence said.

I asked one person at the event if there is any other Republican candidate that she could get behind.

“No, not for me,” she said.

Let me give you a little visual example of what’s really happening in the race. In this ballroom right there, Donald Trump put thousands of people, an overflowing crowd to hear him speak right across the hall in that ballroom over there, Tim Scott struggled to get a few hundred.

“I thought it was a great speech,” attendee Stephen Lord said.

Two impeachments and several indictments have done little to erode Trump’s support among primary voters.

“We need energy,” Lord said. “We need lower taxes. We need freedom from regulation. We need men out of women’s sports… he just lays it out there and he makes a great case.”

The clear takeaway from California, unless he’s legally removed from the stage, Donald Trump will continue to command it