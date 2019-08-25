Former Swatara Twp. commissioner dies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –A former longtime Swatara Township commissioner has died.

The Swatara Township Police Department announced the passing of Anthony “Tony” Spagnolo on its Crimewatch page and sendt condolences to his family.

Spagnolo served as a commissioner in Swatara Township for more than 30 years.

He was 91-years-old.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at Neill Funeral Home 3501 Derry St., Harrisburg from 5pm-9pm.

A funeral service will be held the next day at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure, 4000 Derry St., Harrisburg, Pa. The burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.