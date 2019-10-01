Former Wisconsin nurse pleads guilty to injuring babies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin nurse has pleaded guilty to hurting nine infants at a Madison hospital’s intensive care unit, leaving the babies with broken ribs, bruising, and broken legs.

Christopher Kaphaem pleaded guilty Monday to every one of the 19 felony counts he faced and could be sentenced to up to 148 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been set.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that charging documents give no explanation for why the 44-year-old former nurse harmed the infants.

Police began investigating reports of injuries to infants in UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital’s infant intensive care unit in February 2018. Meriter suspended Kaphaem on Feb. 8, 2018, and state regulators later suspended his license.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.