Former wrestler joins fight to end bullying

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former high school wrestling champion is joining the fight against bullying.

Marv Redcross was a district wrestling champion for Susquehanna Township High School in 1992.

He said that it’s not uncommon for people of all ages to be impacted by bullying.

“We have seen children time and time again, suffer from being bullied,” said Redcross. “It is something that adults deal with, at work or in other places.”

Redcross held a free basketball tournament on Saturday at the Edgemont basketball courts in Susquehanna Township. It’s part of an awareness campaign that he says will help people, especially children.

Redcross said that he will continue to raise money, so he can open up his own facility in the near future.

“My Cave Wrestling Gym is going to be something special,” said Redcross. “It will provide an opportunity for boys and girls who like wrestling, to learn more about the sport.”

Redcross said that his gym will be open to children and adults who don’t have an interest in the sport.

For more information, visit www.thecavewrestling.org.