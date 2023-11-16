EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Four adults have recently been banned from Pennsylvania casinos for allegedly leaving children unattended while they gambled.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board stated a woman left a 13-year-old unattended in the Sky Bridge hallway of the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino for 10 minutes while she gambled at slot machines.

The woman is one of the four adults in Pennsylvania who have been banned from casinos for leaving minors unattended, officials stated.

Three others were banned from all casinos in the state for leaving a total of six minors, between the ages of 1-13, unattended.

The other casinos involved were Valley Forge Casino Resort in Montgomery County, Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County, and Live! Casino Philadelphia.