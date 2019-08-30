Franklin County farm settles with man injured by milk mixed with hydrogen peroxide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A Franklin County farm has agreed to pay a Lancaster County man $185,000 after he was injured after coming into contact with milk mixed with hydrogen peroxide, the man’s attorneys said.

The lawsuit handled by Golkow Hessel Attorneys alleged that Loren Martin of Lor-Lin Farms spiked the farm’s raw milk with 32% hydrogen peroxide in order to reduce bacteria.

The plaintiff Anthony Burkholder said he suffered severe burns and permanent nerve injury to his hand while loading the milk into his tanker truck.

Burkholder said in the suit that this practice was illegal, dangerous and violated common practices in the industry.