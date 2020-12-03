Free community flu shots coming to Midstate counties

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. Flu season continues to get worse, as this has become the most intense the country has seen since a pandemic strain hit nine years ago, U.S. […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CATE Mobile Response Unit will be visiting Lebanon, Lancaster, Luzerne, Dauphin, Berks and York County to provide free flu shots from Dec. 16 through Dec. 21, according to an email sent out by CATE.

According to the CDC, getting the flu vaccine is important during the 2020-21 flu season to protect the community.

A flu vaccine can reduce the burden on the healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.

Latino Connection and community partners have equipped the CATE Mobile Response Unit to provide free and easily accessible flu shots in low-income, vulnerable communities.

The free flu shot events schedule is as follows:

Lebanon County – Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ideal Food Market located at 640 N. 7th Street in Lebanon



Lancaster County – Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Center City, Lancaster at Queen and King Streets



Luzerne County – Friday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hazleton One Project located at 225 E 4th Street in Hazleton



Dauphin County – Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LHACC located at 1301 Derry Street in Harrisburg



Berks County – Sunday, December 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the City of Reading at 6th & Penn Avenue



York County – Monday, December 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SAMRC located at 426 S George Street in York

Flu shot providers vary by location and include WELSH Mountain Health Centers, Lancaster Health Center, Lehigh Valley Health Network, UPMC Pinnacle, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, and Family First Health York.

Those interested in receiving free flu shots should visit the CATE website for more information about upcoming events.

Services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are available for insured and uninsured individuals alike.

This event is in coordination with the National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) which runs December 6 to 12.