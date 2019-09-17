Friday Morning Lights: Annville-Cleona High School

The Daybreak team is at Annville-Cleona High School for this week’s Friday Morning Lights.

They highlighted the school’s Future Farmers of America organization, an elementary student battling a brain tumor as the honorary football captain, and the band’s upcoming trip in addition to the outstanding faculty, clubs, football team, and cheerleaders.

The Future Farmers of America, FFA, is a national organization that helps students develop leadership skills along with teaching them about agriculture. The Little Dutchmen FFA chapter at Annville-Cleona is one of the largest organizations in the school, having over 120 members. The members are not just farmers, they include athletes, band members, academically inclined students, and many others. The organization competes in numerous contests on the county, regional, and state-level consisting of dairy judging, livestock judging, speaking contests, scrapbook, and nursery landscaping. Some of the members assist in farming five acres of ground on school property where they have grown crops such as corn and soybeans.

Evan Ulsh, a student diagnosed with a brain tumor from Annville-Cleona Elementary will be the honorary captain at the football game this week. The Facebook page “The Wolf Pack: Trust and Fight with Evan” was created to share updates, hope, and encouragement for Evan. Annville-Cleona has been supportive and helped Evan throughout his battle, his class visited him in the hospital and they even did a t-shirt drive to assist his family with costs associated with his treatment. The drive raised over $4,000. Students, staff, and the community purchased the shirts with #evanthemighty on the front and Evan’s Wolf Pack on the back.

The Annville-Cleona High School Band will be traveling to Walt Disney World, Orlando in late November to perform in concert on the Marketplace Stage in Disney Springs. The band will also be performing at the Lebanon County Marching Band Exhibition September 28 at Cedar Crest High School. The marching bands from all six high schools in Lebanon County will be featured as well at the LVC “Pride of the Valley” Marching Band and the Shippensburg University “Red Raider” Marching Band.

To wrap up this week’s show, the Daybreak team previewed the football team’s big match up with Columbia.

Next week, the Daybreak team will travel to Elizabethtown for Friday Morning Lights.

Caislin Ingram, a Spanish teacher for Annville-Cleona was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Tune in every Friday, coverage begins at 5 a.m.