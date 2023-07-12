LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone wants to cool down, keep fit, or just have fun in the water during the summer, but lessons in the Midstate are hard to come by if you haven’t signed up already.

Rosie Turner from the Friendship YMCA in Lower Paxton Township tells abc27 it is affecting their pools too. She said they had to close a portion of one of their four pools due to staffing shortages.

Turner said if you find yourself running into that issue, “a lot of people don’t know that they themselves could become lifeguard certified and never sit in a lifeguard chair.”

It is around $300 to become a certified lifeguard and from there you can become a lot more comfortable in the water yourself and with your kids.

“If you’re a parent looking for support as you raise your family and you want them to be confident in the water, it depends on your level on confidence in the water, so it might be you need to take some classes yourself,” said Turner.

The Friendship YMCA offers classes for all ages, but Turner says they fill up fast. She adds safety comes first.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“When you’re talking about summertime, when you’re talking about BBQs, when you’re talking about the beach, all these fun things, as a parent, as an individual, you have to keep in the back of your mind I am very close to an issue, I need to be vigilant, I need to understand my role,” said Turner.

She tells abc27 that the Y can help you do that. “We have different tools to help you do that.”

If you’d like to become lifeguard certified, The Y has ways to offset the $300. Click here for more information.