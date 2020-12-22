Frontline workers in Pa. receive COVID-19 vaccine, say they’re honored to be among the first

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 17,000 healthcare workers on the frontlines in Pennsylvania have received the COVID-19 vaccine and on Tuesday those at Holy Spirit Hospital in Cumberland County will receive theirs.

According to the state, 109 hospitals have received the vaccine which includes Penn State Hershey Med, who’s employees started to get vaccinated on Monday and will get their second dose in about three weeks.

At the Lebanon VA Medical Center both staff and patients started receiving the newly approved Moderna vaccine which will also require a second dose in about three weeks.

Healthcare workers say they’re honored and feel strongly that this is a necessary step not only to protect themselves but those around them.

According to Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine nursing homes will begin getting their turn to get vaccinated starting next week and to stay safe this holiday season.