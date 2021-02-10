Frustrations mount over issues with Pa. unemployment benefits

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says it’s doing all it can to answer the hundreds of thousands of emails sent and still waiting for a response. But that may not be good enough for those relying on unemployment benefits, they’ve been approved for, but haven’t received.

Right now, the department says it has more than 383,000 emails they haven’t responded to. They typically get about 50,000 emails each week and between 5,000 and 7,000 calls every day. The department is hiring 120 more people this month to respond more promptly to questions but admits more needs to be done to help with their backlog.

“This is something that at the beginning of the pandemic they should’ve seen coming, in terms of needing more customer service. I understand that it’s an issue,” said Sydney Klinger, who hasn’t been paid her unemployment benefits.

It’s an issue the department recognizes.

“We’ve experienced challenges with our staffing, and our retention rate at keeping our customer service folks with us. These jobs are very difficult,” said Jennifer Berrier, acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

It’s a big price so many are having to pay, like Klinger, who says she filed for unemployment benefits at the end of November, after losing her job and moving out of state. She was approved a month later, and has been filing biweekly claims, but still no money, and she can’t get through to anyone for answers.

“Mine I feel is some kind of issue in the system, is something that just a couple questions answered would really put me at ease,” Klinger said.

That’s something she hasn’t felt for awhile.

“My car, my rent, my insurance, I don’t have it. I already don’t have it, so it’s trying to figure it out before the 25th hits. What am I going to do?” Klinger said.

The state Department of Labor and Industry plans to update its computer system by the spring. They say it will be more intuitive for users.