Fugitive UConn student suspected in 2 murders is arrested in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police say a 23-year-old University of Connecticut senior suspected in two Connecticut murders was arrested in Maryland Wednesday night.

Peter Manfredonia was taken into custody at the Pilot Truck Station near the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland after six days on the run.

The Hagerstown Police Department said Wednesday evening that an Uber driver dropped Manfredonia, 23, off in Hagerstown on Tuesday, May 26.

The first homicide was reported on Friday, the Associated Press reports. Investigators followed him through New Jersey, to Pennsylvania, and finally into Maryland.

Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Petroski tweeted at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday that Manfredonia took an Uber to Hagerstown from a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

According to police, Manfredonia allegedly killed 62-year-old Ted DeMers with a machete on Friday. He then later allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, an old high school classmate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.