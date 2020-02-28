Fulton Theatre expansion project enters new phase

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-million dollar construction project involving the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster has entered a new phase.

Work has now started to expand the lobby of this historic theater.

Director of Donor Relations for the Fulton Theatre, Nicole Hackmann said the lobby expansion is in phase two of the upgrades at the Fulton Theatre.

The lobby upgrades are expected to expand capacity from 300 guests to 1,000 guests.

The project includes expanding the theater’s footprint on N. Prince St.

Hackmann said the project will also add 27 new restrooms and new offices.

This phase of the project is expected to cost a little less than $8 million and could be wrapped up by December.

Phase one of improvements at the Fulton Theatre included adding 16 apartments for actors. That aspect of the project started in Aug. 2018 and wrapped up earlier this month.