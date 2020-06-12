Fulton Theatre suspends productions until spring 2021

Lancaster, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time in its 167-year history, Fulton Theater is suspending all of its productions until late spring 2021.

To remail healthy financially, the theatre has decreased its staff by 70%. The Fulton will sustain a considerable revenue loss during this time.

Those employees who have been furloughed are expected to return during the spring of 2021. However, some positions may be eliminated permanently.

The Fulton was forced to close on March 13th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is their hope to return in May 2021, with the reopening of Kinky Boots, which was originally scheduled to run through April 4, 2020.

All shows that were scheduled for the 2019/2020 season and the paused 2020/2021 season, are expected to be rescheduled.

The new performance schedule will be announced at a later time.

When the Fulton reopens the theater’s expansion will be complete. There will be a brand new lobby, restroom, and performance spaces.

This is the first time in its history the Fulton has been closed to the community. It has previously survived the Civil War, WWI, and WWII.