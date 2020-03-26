1  of  15
Fund established to help families in need during coronavirus pandemic

Lancaster Covid-19 Response Fund

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – There is a new fundraising effort underway to help families who are struggling with basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster County Community Fund created the fund, called Lancaster Cares.

The Lancaster County Community Fund, which is known for putting on the Extraordinary Give, has already committed $250-thousand to the fund.

Kevin Ressler, the President and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, said the money donated will go to service organizations that reach those in need.

You can donate the fund here.

