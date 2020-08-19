Funeral held for Eric Erdman, inspirational 20-year-old who started nonprofit for bullied kids

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old who made a difference in so many lives through a nonprofit he started for children passed away last week. His funeral was Wednesday.

Eric Erdman was just 16-years-old when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He appeared on Good Morning America, saying he never wanted to dwell on his diagnosis, and just wanted to be happy and inspire people.

“He loved humor and we’ve had a lot of good laughs throughout this process, which seems a little strange, planning your own funeral,” said Nathan Minnich, pastor at Salem Lutheran Church in Elizabethville and owner of Minnich Funeral.

Even facing death, Erdman was always thinking of others.

“He wanted this service to be focused more on what he’s been able to do and his foundation, rather than himself,” said Minnich.

The foundation, “Give a Child a Voice,” helps children going through what he did, bullying, abuse, or a life-threatening illness. Erdman personally mentored hundreds of struggling kids and teens and told us about those efforts back in December.

“I think my pages are running out, but that’s okay. I don’t think life is measured on how long you live. I think it’s measured on what you do with your life, while you’re here, and how you can help people,” said Erdman.

That was evidenced by all the people who showed up Wednesday to pay their respects. His family wanted anyone whose life was inspired by Erdman to be at his service, and his impact will keep living on. His work helping others included helping fund new gyms at local high schools.

“Even while we’re having the funeral, the last gym is in the works, so it’s going to keep going hopefully, much bigger than he was able to experience while he was here,” said Minnich.

His family asks that memorial donations be made to his nonprofit, “Give a Child a Voice.”