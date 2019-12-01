1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Bellegrove U.M.C. Christ Lutheran-New Bloomfield Community Christian Fellowship East Shore Church of Christ Glad Tidings Assembly of God Living Christ Family Center Marysville C.O.G. Messiah Lutheran Fisherville Remnant Life Church Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg St. Peter Luterhan Feterhoff Zion Lutheran Jonestown

Game commission probes video of apparent beating of deer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pa_game_commission_473937

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it is investigating a video circulated on social media showing two males apparently beating and killing an injured deer.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the commission called the conduct portrayed in the video “reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.”

In the video, the two appear to kick the animal in the face repeatedly and rip off one of its antlers.

Game wardens are investigating and asked anyone with information to call its Operation Game Thief hotline or the northwest region dispatch office.

The commission told KDKA-TV that although the two individuals are reportedly from Brookville in Jefferson County, that doesn’t mean the incident occurred there.

Brookville police told WJAC-TV that the events occurred outside of their jurisdiction and that “proper authorities were notified.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss