HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/WHTM) — The average price of gasoline in the U.S. went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon. Across all of Pennsylvania, prices averaged $3.30.

In Harrisburg, prices average $3.26, slightly lower than Lancaster at $3.28, and York at $3.30.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

“With Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It’s too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware.”

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the Lundberg Survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.