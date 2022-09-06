HARRISBURG, P.A. (WHTM) – You might have realized while filling up your tank, gas prices are going down.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average is now at $3.75 per gallon, the lowest since March. It is also dipping here in the Midstate.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week.

“The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country,” said GasBuddy data analysts.

Looking at the state, the lowest price you can find per gallon is $3.20. That is at the Exxon about an hour and a half from Harrisburg in Williamsport.

Looking at prices closer to home, the cheapest price per gallon is in Lancaster at the Phillips 66 on Hempstead Road.

That price is $3.37 for regular gas which is only 17 cents more than the state’s lowest price per gallon.

Another Midstate gas station with a lower price is again a Phillips 66 but in Lebanon county coming out to $3.65 a gallon.

To find the best price and distance for you, click HERE, type in your zip code and scroll away!