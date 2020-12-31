Gas prices rise to highest average in nine months, according to AAA report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices are on the rise.
According to a report by AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline topped $2.25 this week–the highest increase in nine months.
This is the highest price increase since March 2020. But what’s the reason for this hike in prices?
Analysts say more people are traveling because of the holiday season and refiners are cutting back on production.
