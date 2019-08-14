Geisinger Holy Spirit opens new orthopedics clinic in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger Holy Spirit will be expanding to a new orthopedics clinic in Camp Hill with state-of-the-art technology and twice as many patient rooms.

“When Geisinger Holy Spirit’s orthopedic clinic outgrew its space in Lemoyne, it gave us the opportunity to create a brand-new facility the way we wanted it. And that’s exactly what we did,” said Michael Suk, M.D., J.D., chair of Orthopaedic Surgery. “Every inch of our new 14,000-square-foot orthopedics clinic is designed to bring state-of-the-art, personalized orthopedic care to one of Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing regions.”

The new clinic has 21 treatment rooms, two imaging suites and includes a hand treatment room for the clinic’s certified hand physical therapist.

The medical director, Craig Fultz, M.D. said, “Our new Camp Hill facility will allow Geisinger Holy Spirit Orthopaedics to continue to grow rapidly and provide personalized, state-of-the-art orthopedic care.”

The orthopedics team at GHS’s Camp Hill clinic includes eight orthopedic surgeons, nine physician assistants, two non-surgical physicians, a podiatrist, and a team of physical therapists.

“This clinic is closer to the Emergency Department, Trauma Center and operating rooms, making it more convenient for our patients and providers,” said Fultz.

The new clinic is located at 429 N. 21st St., near Spirit Urgent Care.